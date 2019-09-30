Member of the Public accounts committee and Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry, believes the public need to know if John Delaney's settlement deal came from tax payer money.

The news was announced late on Saturday night of Delaney’s resignation from the FAI just days ahead of the expected publication of a forensic audit report into football's governing body.

The publication of a forensic audit into the FAI's finances, which is due next week and Delaney’s resignation, means he won't appear before the Oireachtas Sports Committee hearing into it.

Deputy MacSharry wants to clarify who is paying Delaney’s settlement deal, along with reforms in the FAI so that Sport Ireland and the Government can move on in the interest of Irish football.