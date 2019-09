Emergency services are attending the scene of a 3-car collision at Kilconly near Tuam.

The road traffic collision has occurred at Castlegrove on the Tuam to Ballinrobe Road.

Gardai have confirmed that the road is closed from Kilconly GAA pitch to the old Garda station in Kilconly.

Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene, and no further details are yet available.