The community of Ballina is being urged to attend tonight's AGM of the Ballina Salmon Festival, which gets underway at 8pm in the Ballina Manor Hotel.

Last May, it was announced that this Summer's festival was being postponed for several reasons, and the Chamber of Commerce stepped in and organised a substitute event.

Plans are now underway for the return next year of the Salmon Festival, which is one of the largest community-based festivals in the country.