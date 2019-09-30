The Beef Plan movement is holding an information meeting in Roscommon Town tonight in relation to the new Irish Beef Producers group.

Following on from the recent protests outside meat factories, the producers organisation has been set up recently to negotiate cattle prices on members' behalf with local management at the meat processing plants.

Tonight's meeting gets underway at 8.30 in the Hyde Centre in Roscommon Town, and will provide information on the new producers group and how to sign up as a member.