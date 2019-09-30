A spate of road signs were stolen /removed over a short period of time from rural areas, south of Castlebar town, and as a result many tourists have gone astray in the area this Summer.

That’s according to local Fianna Fail councillor Al McDonnell.

The signs, described as “finger signs”, appear to have a commercial value for the thieves.

The matter was raised by cllr McDonnell at a recent Castlebar Municipal District meeting.

Council engineer Ann Sweeney confirmed that replacement signs have been ordered and they will be erected shortly.

Cllr McDonnell has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about how the disappearance of the road signs shocked himself and the local communities affected