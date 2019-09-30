Today marks the 40th anniversary of the visit of Pope John Paul II to Knock Shrine.

On 30th September 1979, the Papal helicopter touched down in Knock shortly after 3.30pm, after the Pope had addressed hundreds of thousands of young people at Ballybrit racecourse in Galway.

Some 400,000 people gathered at the Marian Shrine in Knock, which Pope John Paul II said was "the goal of his visit to Ireland".

To mark the occasion, film and video footage of the Papal visit is being shown throughout the day today at Knock Museum, where visitors can also read through newspaper coverage of the Pope's visit.