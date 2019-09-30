The price of the average three-bed semi-detached house in Co Mayo has remained unchanged over the past year - according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Mayo prices were static at an average of €160,000.

The REA Average House Price Survey shows prices in Mayo remain stable and demand is reasonable. Buyers interested in relocating from the UK are active in the market.

Westport prices were static this quarter and three-bed semi-detached houses are currently on the market at an average of €252,000, while the average time taken to sell increased from eight weeks to ten.

Prices for the average three-bed semi-detached house in Castlebar remained unchanged this quarter at €160,000, with time on the market remaining at 12 weeks.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €235,009, according to this survey - down almost half of one percent since the second quarter of this year.