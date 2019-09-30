Macnas will bring their storytelling to the streets of Galway on Sunday 27th October with the acclaimed annual Macnas Halloween Parade – the largest free event for Halloween with over 70,000 people in attendance last year.

The 2019 event – titled ‘Danse Macabre’ – will get underway at 5.30pm from Macnas’ home on the NUI Galway campus and will weave its way through the heart of Galway city unleashing fear, laughter and party onto the streets of Galway.

Always a gigantic undertaking, this year’s parade will feature the signature Macnas giant creations and sculptural images, pyrotechnics, bespoke costumes and performances to live and original music.