Peter Maguire of The Hearing Company in Castlebar has been awarded the national title of Audiologist of the Year 2019, for the Republic of Ireland.

He will now compete with audiologists from across Europe for the coveted title of European Audiologist of the Year, which will be announced next month.

Now in its twelfth year, the competition honours the top hearing professional in each participating country, nominated by their patients, who have received excellent levels of support, service and care from their audiologist.