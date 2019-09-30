You would get an appointment with the Pope faster than some patients are waiting to see a consultant at Mayo University Hospital. That the view of the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District, Michael Kilcoyne.

More than 3,000 patients are waiting more than a year to see a consultant at Mayo University Hospital at present.

Cathaoirleach Kilcoyne is a member of the HSE West forum and he submitted a question to the forum this month on the waiting times for patients to see a consultant at MUH.

He was informed by HSE management in response that more than 3,000 patients are waiting more than a year to see a consultant at Mayo University Hospital . While more than 750 patients are waiting more than three years for an appointment.

The Independent councillor told Midwest News that he is continuously being contacted by patients or the relatives of patients frustrated at the length of time they are waiting in pain and discomfort to see a consultant.