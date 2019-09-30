Cosy Joe’s Pub in Westport has won a regional award in the Irish Pub of the Year Awards 2019. The Award is for the Best Late Night Pub in the Connaught Region sponsored by Irish Distillers- Pernod Ricard.

Cosy Joe’s now joins Mellett’s Emporium in Swinford who last week won the Award for the Best Local Pub in Connaught sponsored by Diageo.

Both pubs will now compete with other regional winners at the National Awards Finals to take place at a gala event in RDS Concert Hall, Dublin 4 on 20th November next.

The winners from the Connaught Region are:

Best Food Pub Paddy Coyne’s Pub Connemara

Best Tourist Pub Lowry’s Music Bar Clifden

Innovative Pub of the Year Garavogue Bar Sligo Town

Best Local Pub Mellett’s Emporium Swinford

Outstanding Customer Service Buffalo Boy Carrick on Shannon

Best Music Pub Quays Bar and Music Hall Galway City

Best Outdoor Space Murty Rabbitts Galway City

Best Newcomer Brewery Lane Ballinasloe

Best Late Night Bar Cosy Joe’s Westport

Now in its third year, the Irish Pub Awards, jointly presented by Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) and Vintners Federation Ireland (VFI), are acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as a credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish Pubs.