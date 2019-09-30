Details

Cosy Joe’s Pub in Westport has won a regional award in the Irish Pub of the Year Awards 2019.  The Award is for the Best Late Night Pub in the Connaught Region sponsored by Irish Distillers- Pernod Ricard.

Cosy Joe’s now joins Mellett’s Emporium in Swinford who last week won the Award for the Best Local Pub in Connaught sponsored by Diageo.

Both pubs will now compete with other regional winners at the National Awards Finals to take place at a gala event in RDS Concert Hall, Dublin 4 on 20th November next.

 

The winners from the Connaught Region are:

Best Food Pub                                Paddy Coyne’s Pub                                     Connemara

Best Tourist Pub                            Lowry’s Music Bar                                       Clifden

Innovative Pub of the Year         Garavogue Bar                                             Sligo Town

Best Local Pub                                Mellett’s Emporium                                                                           Swinford

Outstanding Customer Service   Buffalo Boy                                                   Carrick on Shannon

Best Music Pub                              Quays Bar and Music Hall                         Galway City

Best Outdoor Space                      Murty Rabbitts                                            Galway City

Best Newcomer                             Brewery Lane                                               Ballinasloe

Best Late Night Bar                       Cosy Joe’s                                                     Westport

 

Now in its third year, the Irish Pub Awards, jointly presented by Licenced Vintners Association (LVA) and Vintners Federation Ireland (VFI), are acknowledged as the definitive industry standard and have gained recognition throughout the trade as a credible and comprehensive assessment of the best in Irish Pubs.

