High Court actions taken by a number of meat factories against protesting beef farmers have been discontinued, court documents lodged last week show.

Other factories are expected to end their pursuit of legal remedies in the coming days and weeks.

The Irish Independent reports that two processors, Kepak and Anglo Beef Processing Ireland, have both filed a Notice of Discontinuance in their High Court proceedings against farmers after protests at their factories ended last week.

They were two of a number of factories nationwide which sought legal action after protests disrupted meat production at their plants, leading to thousands of people being laid off work.

The protests at factory gates were stood down last week following marathon talks at the Department of Agriculture between processors and farmers' groups.

The agreement will see increased prices for beef farmers and reform of the sector but was due to come into effect once all protests ended.