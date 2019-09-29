The Bishop of Galway has called for an end to the current system of direct provision.

In a statement from the Catholic Communications Office Bishop Brendan Kelly said the Direct Provision system strips people of their independence, their cultural identity, and their dignity and has lasting traumatic impact on residents.

He went on to say that the direct provision model is not fit for purpose as it prevents people from integrating and it contributes towards the deepening of ignorance, resentment and suspicion.

The Galway Bishop questioned the level of transparency in the management of, and in the quality of the operation of Direct Provision centres.

Bishop Kelly says the State has fallen short by inadequately preparing local communities to effectively plan for asylum seekers, highlighting a lack of consultation, ineffective communication and information-sharing, and an absence of required social infrastructure and resources in health and education.

The Galway Bishop called on the Department of Justice to inform communities at the earliest opportunity about proposed Direct Provision centres.

He affirmed to all in the Diocese of Galway that human dignity does not depend on the colour of a person’s skin, their nationality, accent, or their religious affiliation.

Finally he urged the faithful to open the doors of their hearts, homes, parishes and communities to asylum seekers.