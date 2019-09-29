Mulranny was awarded a silver medal at the Entente Florale Awards in Austria yesterday evening.

The village also received a special certificate and awarded for the environmental approach of Mulranny's Green Plan team and the Old Irish Goat Project picking up the Best Practice Award.

A delegation from Mayo County Council attended the awards.

Last July, the community and Mayo County Council welcomed a team of international judges who inspected a number of different aspects in the village, including planning and development, sustainable environment, built environment, landscape, green spaces, planting, environmental education, effort and involvement, tourism and leisure, and communications.

Entente Florale Europe is a social, cultural and environmental competition for towns and villages.