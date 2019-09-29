Well known traditional musician Dessie O’Halloran has died aged 79.

The Inishbofin native passed away yesterday following a short illness.

He recorded his first album “The Men of the Island” in 1975 with two of his brothers, but became better known in recent years for his performances with Sharon Shannon.

In 2001, his version of Say You Love me, from Shannon’s album The Diamond Mountain Sessions, reached number four in the Irish charts.

The singer and fiddler died at a nursing home in Salthill, Galway, which he had only moved into in recent weeks, on the day he was due to perform a concert on his native Inishbofin, at the island’s Set Dancing and Trad Weekend festival.