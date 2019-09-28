A Tuam based web company has become the first company in Ireland to get permission from the Revenue Commissioners to introduce a new e-signature process which could help charities receive millions of euro in additional income.

iDonate, which is part of Western Webs, has been given the go-ahead for its Charity Tax Back Initiative, which involves the automation of digital signatures for people making voluntary donations of €250 or more.

Charities can receive a 45% boost on all donations when donors fill in charity tax relief forms but previously this could only be done manually on paper.

Tuam based Minister Sean Canney has welcomed the development.