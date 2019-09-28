Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring officially launched the new Order of Malta ambulance at Knock Shrine this afternoon.

The Order of Malta received funding for the new emergency service vehicle from the LEADER programme as part of E270,000 allocated by the Minister's department to the organisation nationally.

The ambulance was launched today at a ceremony at 12:30 this afternoon in Knock Shrine and local priest Fr Richard Gibbons gave it his blessing.

John Egan is a member of the Knock Order of Malta and praised the allocation of the vehicle for the first aid unit in the town.

He says the new vehicle is vital for the Knock based service which gets large numbers older patients who are susceptible to illness.

He told Midwest News that it is vitally important that the Order of Malta in Knock is suitably funded to cope with their large number of pilgrims.