Emergency services have reopened the road at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the N5 near the Applegreen filling station in Swinford.

Traffic was being diverted into Swinford for the past two hours.

3 people were taken to hospital one from one vehicle with minor injuries, and the other two were taken in as a precautionary measure.

Although it is not believed to be linked to this incident, the Gardai are reminding the public that they will be enforcing speed checks in the absence of speed vans, who are taking industrial action today.