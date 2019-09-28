The failure of Mayo County Council to clean out many of the gullies in Castlebar town is leading to flooding concerns.

According to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Michael Kilcoyne, you could get a cock of hay off the vegetation growing out of some of the town’s gullies at present.

The Independent councillor had asked the authority six months ago to clean them out, but he says the situation remains the same and he raised his concerns again at the September meeting of Castlebar Municipal District.