The government's being urged to provide immediate funding to prevent major job losses at Bord na Móna in the midlands.

Unions claim all 2,000 jobs in the company are under threat because of a financial crisis.

It's due to peat-harvesting being phased out, and Bord na Móna struggling to find other employment for staff.

Former environment minister and Roscommon TD Denis Naughten says there are solutions that can prevent job losses.