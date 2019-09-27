Three businesses in Mayo have been awarded funding to help strengthen their online business and reach more customers, Fine Gael general election candidate Alan Dillon has revealed.

Vaughan Shoes Castlebar, Stauntons Pharmacy Castlebar and Cordar Pharmacy Ballina were successful in their application.

The successful applicants will receive between €10,000 and €25,000 to help them to enhance their online sales capabilities, which will allow them to reach new customers at home and abroad.

Recipients of funding under the second round of the pilot Online Retail Scheme have been announced by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD.

As part of the Government’s Future Jobs Ireland framework, the pilot Online Retail Scheme initiative hopes to ensure that Irish retail businesses remain competitive.

The funding of €659,550 brings the total to 40 retail businesses who are benefiting from the scheme.