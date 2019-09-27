Consumers spent an estimated €183m in restaurants and pubs in the North West of Ireland last year, according to the AIB Hospitality and Tourism Outlook for 2019.

According to the Outlook, consumers spent in the region of €96m in restaurants last year, while pubs took in about €87m.

It is estimated that consumer spending in hotels in the North West was €424m in 2018.

While domestic spend made up the majority of this figure, at 60%, United Kingdom spend comprised a significant 27%.

August is the busiest month for restaurants and hotels in the North West, while July is the busiest month for pubs, according to the Outlook.

At the launch of the Outlook report a cheque for €2,000 was presented to the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation by AIB to support their on-going work with children and families in communities all over Ireland.