Protestors in Oughterard, Co. Galway are defending their demonstration about a possible Direct Provision centre in the town.

A 24 hour protest is continuing at the proposed site of a former hotel.

Earlier this week, the Minister for Justice appealed to protestors to 'step back' and await the result of an evaluation process.

Protestors have rejected claims their actions are racist.

A silent peaceful demonstration is also due to take place in Oughterard at 11:30 tomorrow against the "Inhumane Direct Provision Systems in Ireland."