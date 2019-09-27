Every day at University Hospital Galway, the emergency dept is in what’s termed in “full capacity Protocol” - that is, it is coping with far in excess of the acceptable number of patients waiting on trolleys for beds in the hospital.

This was confirmed to Galway city based Fianna Fail councillor John Connolly at this week’s HSE West Forum meeting in Merlin Park.

Today according to the INMO trolley watch figures there are 44 patients on trolleys at the Galway hospital.

Cllr Connolly told Midwest News today that the situation is simply not acceptable daily for patients or staff at the hospital and he says he will continue to raise the crisis in the Emergency Dept at UHG at every meeting of the HSE Forum until the situation is resolved.

There are plans to build a new ED at the hospital but the new facility is still a long way off, as planning permission for the new development has not yet been sought.