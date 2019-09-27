Three men are due before Harristown court in Castlerea Prison this morning charged in connection with a number of recent burglaries in the Mayo region.

At a special sitting of the district court in Castlebar on Sunday last, 4 men were charged in connection with the incidents, three were refused bail and a fourth was remanded on bail to appear before Castlebar District Court on November 5.

Bail was refused by Judge Seamus Hughes in respect of three of the accused, all with Dublin addresses – Shane Byrne aged 30, Dean Maguire (27) and Daniel Lawlor aged 29.

All three are due in court again this morning at 10.30.

A fourth accused also with a Dublin address, Gerry Wall (19) was granted bail on strict conditions.

The men were charged with entering the home of Mr. Joe Heneghan, Facefield, Claremorris, , on Friday last Sept 20th. Mr. Heneghan’s home was unoccupied at the time when €1,000 cash, €500 in coins, a cheque for €500 and a Revenue cheque for €243 was stolen.

In a subsequent search of a house, gardai seized a car that matched the description of a vehicle which had been used in previous burglaries two locations in Castlebar.