Millionaire businessman Tim O’Leary claims certain people are out to discredit him after his foundation withheld €250,000 in funding from Mayo GAA's county board in a row over governance. That’s according to today’s Irish Independent.

The UK-based trader hit out at "irrelevant" stories which had been circulated in GAA circles since the dispute erupted.

The cash was pledged by the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation, which Mr O'Leary founded and chairs, towards the creation of academy and centre of excellence facilities. However, the money was held back when business plans for the projects were not produced by the county board.

The dispute came to the fore in recent days after a letter from the foundation, which was highly critical of the county board, was circulated to clubs across the county.