Another report by Mayo County Council into the state of the former Imperial Hotel on the Mall in Castlebar is not acceptable. Action on restoring the historic building is what is required immediately. That’s the view of Fine Gael Councillor Ger Deere.

The former hotel is in the ownership of Mayo County Council.

The matter was raised at this week’s monthly meeting of Castlebar Municipal District.

Cllr Deere raised his concerns over the state of the former Imperial Hotel on Midwest News earlier this week, explaining that he had accessed the building recently and described it as having gone into “rack and ruin”.

The building was bought by Mayo County Council eight years ago as Castlebar Town councillors had insisted at the time, that the building with its strong historic connections to the Land League and Michael Davitt should be preserved and used as a civic building/ museum /visitor centre in the county town.

The local authority bought it but has failed to do anything about renovating or restoring it, to date.

Cllr Deere told Midwest News that since he raised the matter in the last number of days he has got a huge public response / outcry – at the way the building appears to have been abandoned by MCC.

At Wednesday’s meeting of Castlebar Municipal District he received strong support from council colleagues for his call for immediate action on restoring/ renovating the building. However, council officials responded saying they would provide a report on it to the next monthly meeting of the district.

Cllr Deere says the time for reports is long gone – and he and other cllrs will insist on action.