Ronan Fox, Head Chef at Mayo University Hospital, picked up his Aramark’s team Gold medal award in Kilkenny earlier this week.

Aramark at Mayo University Hospital scooped the title of Ireland’s Healthcare Caterer at the 2019 Gold Medal Awards, the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry

The awards recognise caterers who provide exceptional product and service offerings in the healthcare sector.

Ronan has recently been named ‘Aramark Healthcare Executive Chef’ in recognition of his innovative work and leadership in healthcare food services.

He told Midwest news today that he is really proud of the talented Aramark team at Mayo University Hospital.

Our primary focus, he explained, “is always on how we can better meet patient needs and we are committed to delivering a quality of service that always keeps those needs at its heart”.