Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring, has today confirmed that the Government has allocated €300,000 to support the opening of the new Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has allocated the monies through the HSE to the Castlebar facility and Minister Rings told Midwest News this afternoon that it will enable the new hospice to open its specialist palliative care inpatient unit towards the end of the year.

Minister Ring has complimented Mayo Roscommon Hospice, and in particular, Martina Jennings, CEO, Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, for bringing this project in on time and under budget. Saying it will be “a wonderful facility for the people of Mayo and will no doubt provide great support and comfort to patients and their families”.