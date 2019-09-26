Tenders are now ready to be issued in relation to a new 50 bed unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This news was announced by Minister Simon Harris at a special Oireachtas briefing organised by Galway County Council in Leinster House yesterday.

Minister Harris also indicated that he is due to visit the hospital in Ballinasloe in October.

Fianna Fai TD for Roscommon/Galway Deputy Eugene Murphy says it is imperative that there are no hic-ups along the way and that the date of 2022 for completion is realised.