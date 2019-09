Gardai are advising that counterfeit 50 Euro notes have been found in Claremorris, Ballina and Balla over the past few weeks.

Some of the notes have 'Movie Money' written on them.

Gardai are urging all retail outlets to be on the alert for these notes. Use electronic checkers, pens and a good visual examination of all the security features on the notes so that you are not the next victim.

If you can retain any fake note tendered please hand it in to your local Garda station.