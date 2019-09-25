An Garda Síochána has today announced the locations of the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters as part of the restructuring programme under the new Operating Model.

The Regions will reduce from six to four and the Garda Divisions from 28 to 19.

A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based.

These factors included: population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams.

Castlebar has been announced as the Headquarters for the new Mayo/Roscommon/Longford division.

The new Operating Model has already commenced with the amalgamation of Regions and will be introduced into Divisions on a phased basis. Divisions in the border Region are unlikely to see any significant change until further clarity is available on Brexit.