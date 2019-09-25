Galway Chamber is raising the urgency of Galway city’s traffic problem with TDs in Leinster House today and is calling on all members to get behind the Chamber’s campaign to “get Galway moving”.

The event, organised by Galway Chamber and attended by Oireachtas members, policy influencers and representatives of the business community, is the first step in what Chamber CEO Kenny Deery described as “a relentless drive for progress on the single biggest issue facing the city”.

Kenny says that every meeting or event people attend in Galway the topic of traffic congestion is always top of the agenda when they arrive.