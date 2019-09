An apartment block in Galway was evacuated overnight after a fire broke out in an adjoining building.

Residents of the Cúirt na hAbhiann apartments in the Liosban Industrial Estate were told to leave their properties shortly before 9pm.

Units from Athenry, Tuam, Galway city and Loughrea attended the fire in an adjoining commercial premises.

The fire was brought under control and nobody was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be established.