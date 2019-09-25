If you are considering a future career in media, you're welcome to apply for this amazing opportunity to spend a week working hands-on as a journalist helping to prepare a radio programme.

Midwest Radio, in association with Learning Waves and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision Fund, is offering a week long placement in the station for 10 transition year students in County Mayo.

You will get advice from Midwest Radio staff and other experts in the industry. The aim of the week is to provide programming content for the Tommy Marren Show on Friday January 17th, 2020 when all participants will have specific roles in delivering live input on the show between 09.00am and 11.00am on that day.

The placement will take place at Midwest Radio Broadcast Centre in Ballyhaunis, County Mayo from Monday January 13th to Friday January 17th inclusive.

The Course times are:

10.00am - 3.00pm Monday January 13th to Thursday January 16th, 2020

08.00am - 1.00pm Friday January 17th, 2020

If you are interested in taking part, email your contact details (name, school, email address and phone no) and up to 500 words outlining why you would like to take part, and an idea for a story you might like to work on to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 5pm, Friday 6th December 2019

#TYMediaWeek