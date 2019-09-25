Ashford Castle in Cong took two national awards last night at the annual Gold Medal Awards.

While Breaffy House Hotel and Resort in Castlebar won Ireland’s Family Friendly Award, and Aramark at Mayo University Hospital scooped the title of Ireland’s Healthcare Caterer

Now in their 31st year, the Gold Medal Awards are recognised as the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry.

Judged by industry experts, the Hotel & Catering Review Gold Medal Awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the island of Ireland.

The awards were presented at a black-tie gala dinner last night at the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny.

Ashford Castle took the national titles in the categories Ireland’s 5 Star Resorts and Ireland’s Wine Experience.

Markree Castle in Sligo took the Connaught regional award as Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay