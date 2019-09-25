A silent peaceful demonstration against Inhumane Direct Provision systems in Ireland will take place again this Saturday morning in Oughterard.

The local community is organising the demonstration that will get underway from the Station Road in the town at 11:30am.

Last Saturday they held a similar walk and in excess of fifteen hundred people took part.

Geraldine Curran is a member of the community and told Midwest News that they would welcome people from all communities to join in the walk and to wear high-vis vests for road safety.