There are 65 vacant posts at present in Mayo University Hospital, including 29 vacant nursing posts. These figures were confirmed to the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District, Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne by HSE management yesterday.

The councillor had submitted a question on staffing vacancies at the Mayo hospital to the HSE West forum.

Ann Cosgrove of the Saolta University Health Care Group said the total vacant posts currently at Mayo University Hospital is 64.5 and almost half of the vacant posts are in nursing.

Councillor Kilcoyne told Midwest News he believes its criminal not to provide front line hospital staff to patients in this region, and has again questioned why a promise by Minister Harris to offer all graduating nurses this year a temporary contract has not materialised.