The father of award winning New York Times reporter and Ballina native Declan Walsh wasn’t aware of his son avoiding arrest in Egypt two years ago.

A US official believed told the New York times that the Trump administration was refusing to intervene - so the US paper asked Irish diplomats to escort the Mayo man to safety.

Irish officials got Walsh to safety 'within an hour.'

The New York Times revealed today it had to turn to the Irish Government to help their Cairo Bureau Chief.

Paddy Walsh is Declan’s father and wasn’t aware of the events of two years ago.

He told Midwest News that it was comforting to know that his son has the support of Irish Embassy’s abroad.