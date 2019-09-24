Boris Johnson hadn’t sufficient reasons to convince the High Court he was justified to suspend Parliament, that’s the view of Mayo Barrister John Walsh.

The UK's highest court ruled Boris Johnson broke the law by deciding to suspend Parliament for five weeks.

The Supreme Court in London says there was "no justification" for the shutdown.

Barrister John Walsh of Hollymount believes the British PM may be trying to avoid telling parliament about his plans for the Northern Ireland backstop.

He said Boris Johnson may yet suspend parliament to avoid disclosing his backstop plans.