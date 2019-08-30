A Level 3 alert for flooding has been issued for Crossmolina due to heavy rainfall and high water levels in the River Deel and a Level 2 alert has been issued for the rest of County Mayo.

The alerts are in place from today until tomorrow.

Mayo County Council urge the public to remain vigilant during the duration of the warning and it is important that people within the affected areas are prepared appropriately for the anticipated rainfall totals with 30 – 50 mm expected.

There is a possibility that weather warnings can be extended or deteriorated conditions last longer than anticipated.

Once the weather warning has passed, people are asked remain vigilant and exercise caution as the effects of the weather can last longer.

Mayo County Council will provide updated information on their social media channels where appropriate.