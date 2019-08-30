Mayo County Council can confirm that the major clean-up operation at the Dun na mBó cliffs near Belmullet has been completed.

Following notification from a passing kayaker, Mayo County Council hired a specialist team of rope access experts from ‘Over The Ground Rope Access’, a Dublin based company, to clean the cliffs on last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, August 28-30.

Funding for the hire of the specialist team was secured under the National Anti-Dumping Initiative.

Mayo County Council Environment Awareness Officer, Sharon Cameron, says prosecutions are hopefully on the way; “We are anxious to find out who is responsible for this reprehensible act and hope to find something in the waste which might point us towards a prosecution. Mayo County Council has been doing surveillance on the area and permanent cameras are going to be put up to stop this from happening again.

“We would like to thank the person who informed us of the illegal dumping which had taken place. It is disturbing to see this damage being done to our beautiful coastline but thankfully now it has been cleaned up and will remain that way.”