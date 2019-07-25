A Garda investigation has been launched after 3 non-nationals were found hidden in the back of a truck in Galway.

The men, who are believed to be from Sudan, were found when the truck was searched yesterday at Fisheries Field in Galway city.

They were arrested and taken to Galway Garda Station, with all three men said to be in good health.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau has been notified, and investigations are ongoing.

It's believed the truck carrying the stowaways had arrived from France yesterday carrying band equipment for one of the acts taking part in the Galway Arts Festival.

