It’s not acceptable that Erris contributes so significantly to the rates collected annually by Mayo County Council, yet the area fails to get a fair share of spending by the local authority in return. That’s the view expressed by Erris based Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle at yesterday’s West Mayo Municipal District meeting.

The councillor says the Gas terminal in Ballinaboy now pays in excess of 3 million euro a year in rates to the local authority and the windfarms at Bellacorrick are ready to come on stream, yet he argues, the people affected most are not seeing any return for this new development.

He told Midwest News that he has no problem with the entire county benefiting from rates collected county wide, but he says Erris is not getting a fair slice of the cake, in his opinion.