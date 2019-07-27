The south Mayo village of Shrule is “damned with dereliction”, but it’s not the only village or town in the county with the problem, according to Ballinrobe based Fine Gael councillor Michael Burke.

The councillor made the remark at this week’s monthly meeting of the Claremorris/ Swinford Municipal District where he called on government to introduce an incentive that might at least begin to address the problem.

He said dereliction is a problem in Shrule, Kilmaine, Ballinrobe and Cong and he believes the only way it will be addressed is, if an owner occupier can purchase a derelict property and then be given a write down/ tax credit over 15 to 20 years to live in the property.