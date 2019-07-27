Archbishop Michael Neary will celebrate Mass in Saint Mary’s Church, Westport, at 6.30pm this evening to mark the official beginning of this year’s pilgrimage.

He will also celebrate Mass on the summit of Croagh Patrick at 11 o’clock in the morning on Reek Sunday.

Mass will be celebrated every hour on the summit, beginning at 8 o’clock in the morning, with the final Mass starting at 2 o’clock.

Celebrants will also include Father Stephen Farragher, who will celebrate Mass as Gaeilge at 10 in the morning and Bishop Fintan Monahan who will celebrate Mass at 12 noon.

Pilgrims may also avail of the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) at the summit from 7.30am to 2.00pm.