A county Roscommon attraction centre will host a group of international scientists tomorrow showcasing land features and settlements formed since the last Ice Age.

The International Quaternary Association (INQUA) are visiting the Rathcroghan Visitor Centre as part of a series of field trips run in conjunction with their international congress.

Daniel Curley is the manager of the Roscommon visitor centre and he explained that the congress delegates are coming to see the results of glacial processes on the landscape and ancient settlements in the heartlands of Ireland.