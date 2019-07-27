This weekend is the busiest of the year on Mayo's Holy Mountain, Croagh Patrick, with the annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage attracting large numbers of pilgrims from across the country and overseas.

Order of Malta is urging those planning to climb the Reek to take the necessary precautions, in terms of wearing good footwear such as hiking boots, and being suitably equipped for all weather conditions - bringing rain gear and warm clothes as well as sun protection - along with water and snacks.

Over 100 Order of Malta volunteers will be on duty this Sunday, along with the Mayo Mountain Rescue team, to support pilgrims.