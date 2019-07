The Football Association of Ireland is expected to re-elect Donal Conway as its president later today.

He's the only candidate for the role despite opposition from the Sports Minister and Sports Ireland.

Last week the association held an EGM which passed a number motions on its board structure, including the election of four independent members.

Fianna Fáil's Spokesperson on Sport, Sligo TD Marc MacSharry, says they are not happy today's AGM is going ahead.