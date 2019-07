Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for children claims Ireland has tougher laws for dirty kitchens than creches.

Galway TD Anne Rabbitte is calling for Tusla to have more powers to take action against childcare facilities where there's a risk to children.

It's after the RTÉ Investigates documentary into Hyde and Seek Childcare in Dublin.

Tusla will appear before the Oireachtas children's committee on Wednesday - and Deputy Anne Rabbitte says action is needed.